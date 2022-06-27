WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $510.38. 21,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $558.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

