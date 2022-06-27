WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,458. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

