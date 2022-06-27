WMG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $6.38 Million Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 4.7% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 7,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,133. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,960 shares of company stock worth $532,897 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

