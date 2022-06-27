WMG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,115. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

