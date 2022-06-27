WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.61. 349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.77 and a 12 month high of $249.46.

