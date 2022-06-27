WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Arbor Realty Trust accounts for 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.72. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

