Wolfe Research Reiterates Peer Perform Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

TRV stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.72. 1,296,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

