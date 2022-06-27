Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of WOR opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.92.
In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.
