Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of WOR opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.