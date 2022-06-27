XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.34) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 188 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.64) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.88 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.40 ($1.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.74. The company has a market capitalization of £273.88 million and a P/E ratio of 34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

