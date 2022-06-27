Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Zalando stock opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.65 and a 200-day moving average of €51.09. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

