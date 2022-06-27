ZB Token Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $48.46 million and $196,101.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,090.31 or 1.00012734 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002701 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

