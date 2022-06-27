Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

AMAT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,377. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

