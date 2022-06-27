Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Parsons by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. 1,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $41.84.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

