Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $145,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.44. 19,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,382. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

