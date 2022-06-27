Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,737. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

