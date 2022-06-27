Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Increases Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,228. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.