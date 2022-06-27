Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 36 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,300,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.75. 30,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average is $339.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

