Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 979 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,004,000.

SOXX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.03 and its 200-day moving average is $455.93. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

