Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 830,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,621,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,358,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,707,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,861 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09.

