Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 434,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

