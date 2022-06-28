3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lowered by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,985. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $128.19 and a twelve month high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

