51,122 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. GMS accounts for about 1.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth $15,490,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $4,734,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GMS by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GMS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 553,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 238,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,742. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

