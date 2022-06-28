Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average is $328.39. Accenture has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 21,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.