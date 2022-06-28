Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $310.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $292.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.39.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

