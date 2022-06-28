Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $400.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.03.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.39. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.