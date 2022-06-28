Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $518,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.06. 19,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,082. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

