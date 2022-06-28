Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,312 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32.

