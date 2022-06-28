Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,470,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

