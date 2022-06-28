Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 327,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 113,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEO opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

