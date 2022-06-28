Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period.

PCK opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

