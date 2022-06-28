Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

