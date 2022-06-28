Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,078 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,078 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE MHI opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.