Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,167 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 623,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNP opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

