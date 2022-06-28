Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 136,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 93,790 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

