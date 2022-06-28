Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.33 ($33.25).

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,600 ($31.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.19) to GBX 2,630 ($32.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($42.47) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

ADM opened at GBX 2,261 ($27.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,076 ($25.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($45.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,283.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,672.31.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($27.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($122,676.65).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

