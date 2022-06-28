Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.33 ($33.25).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,600 ($31.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.19) to GBX 2,630 ($32.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($42.47) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($27.40) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($122,676.65).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,261 ($27.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,076 ($25.47) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($45.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,151.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,283.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,672.31.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

