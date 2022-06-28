Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 102,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,098,982 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.30 ($5.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 99.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

