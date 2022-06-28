Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $908,436.28

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $908,436.28 and approximately $85.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00584321 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

