Aetherium Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 28th

Aetherium Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 28th. Aetherium Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Aetherium Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Aetherium Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Get Aetherium Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter worth $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.