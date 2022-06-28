Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGGZF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

