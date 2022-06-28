AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $96.52 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

