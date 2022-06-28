Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 282,021 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $22.00.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,359. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

