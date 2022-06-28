Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Aisin has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

