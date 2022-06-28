Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AJINY stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 31,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,159. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of -0.06.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

