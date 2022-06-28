Akash Network (AKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $668,384.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Akash Network has a market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $668,384.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,441.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.59 or 0.16465165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00177899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00075894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.