Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $54.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

AA stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,854,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,821,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

