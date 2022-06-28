Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,551 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,551 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. 124,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,942. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

