Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 225 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.