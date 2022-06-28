Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

SBUX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. 210,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.