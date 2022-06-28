Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,950,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 72,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

